The new Sixth Street bridge in Moscow is now open to traffic after delays made the project take longer than anticipated.
Since last summer, a section of Sixth Street near the intersection of Mountain View Road remained closed as construction crews worked to replace three culverts with a new bridge over Paradise Creek.
Moscow City Supervisor Bill Belknap said the city originally hoped it would be completed by late fall or early winter of 2022. It opened to traffic Friday afternoon.
Belknap said Razz Construction opted to design their own bridge instead of installing a precast structure. This had to be approved by Moscow city engineers, which caused delays in addition to winter weather delays.
Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists can now cross the bridge, which connects to a new roundabout on Mountain View Road that was completed last fall.
“We’re happy to see the project finished,” Belknap said.
All that’s left is to install a steel guardrail, which Belknap anticipates will take place in July.
Moscow received a nearly $1 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration that funded approximately half of the project.
The previous structure included three separate culverts that were damaged from flooding events in 2017 and 2019. Flooding also eroded the roadway.
The new bridge is elevated to avoid future flooding. It is also wider than the previous structure to accommodate bike lanes and sidewalks.
Moscow is preparing to give Mountain View Road more sidewalks and bike lanes. It applied for two $500,000 grants to widen the roadway for sidewalks and bike lanes from Joseph Street to the Latah County Fairgrounds, and from the Hamilton Lowe Aquatic Center to Slonaker Drive. Belknap said construction is anticipated to take place in 2025.