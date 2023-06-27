The new Sixth Street bridge in Moscow is now open to traffic after delays made the project take longer than anticipated.

Since last summer, a section of Sixth Street near the intersection of Mountain View Road remained closed as construction crews worked to replace three culverts with a new bridge over Paradise Creek.

Moscow City Supervisor Bill Belknap said the city originally hoped it would be completed by late fall or early winter of 2022. It opened to traffic Friday afternoon.

