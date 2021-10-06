Sixty new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday on the Palouse, according to updates from local health agencies.
Public Health-Idaho North Central District added 25 new cases to Latah County’s total, which sits at 3,965 since the pandemic began.
The latest cases include three people younger than 18, five people between ages 18-29, nine people in their 30s, two people in their 40s, two people in their 60s, one person in their 70s and three people in their 80s.
No new deaths were reported in Latah County. There have been 25 total deaths related to the virus in the county.
Whitman County reported 35 new cases, two new hospitalizations and no new deaths on Monday. There have been 5,579 cases, 195 hospitalizations and 59 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.