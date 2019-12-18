Rolling Hills Derby Dames and Gladish Community and Cultural Center will have a skating with Santa event 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the center’s gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
The event is family friendly and open to the public of all ages. Roller skating will be split into two two-hour sessions: 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
The event will feature Santa, music and games. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Per session cost is $7 for admission and skate rental, or $5 for admission without skate rental.