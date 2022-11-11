One of the major factors that brought Colorado native Seth Bowen to the University of Idaho is Moscow’s close proximity to good skiing.
“It definitely was a big draw for me,” the senior said.
Bowen and many other like-minded skiing enthusiasts were brought together Thursday night for the annual Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap at the UI Student Recreation Center.
Bowen, who is president of the university’s ski club, said the ski swap has “an amazing history” and is an event people look forward to every year.
“I just think it has such an amazing history,” he said. “This is the 47th annual ski swap that the University of Idaho has done. And I think it has just become a Moscow tradition where you can get skis for your whole family, you can get some winter gear, you can sell your own gear, you can pick up your season pass.”
Jerry McMurty, the coach of the ski club, said it is the only ski swap on the Palouse.
“This one’s unique in that it’s not just shops, it’s individuals that can bring in the gear they want to sell,” he said.
He called the local ski community “enthusiastic” and said it is a blend of Nordic skiers, alpine skiers and backcountry skiers.
Moscow may not have ski destinations in its backyard, but a relatively short drive can bring people to a “huge array of ski areas,” McMurtry said.
Early on during Thursday’s ski swap, the room was already brimming with people, but McMurtry said he’s seen it even busier. The ski swap serves as a fundraiser for the club, which partners with the UI Outdoor Program to organize it.
The club races in the Northwest conference of the U.S. Collegiate Ski Association and has about 25 members, McMurtry said.
The team’s history can be traced back to 1937 and even produced national champions in the 1950s, McMurtry said.
Margot Gildner, a graduate assistant for the Outdoor Program, said the ski swap, in addition to letting people buy and sell gear, is about getting people involved in the ski community.
“There’s a big ski community in Moscow, in the area, and it’s really awesome to see the same faces every year and new faces every year coming back to get ready for a ski season,” Gildner said.