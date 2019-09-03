PALOUSE EMPIRE FAIRGROUNDS — Onlookers taking pictures jockeyed for position as Charles Knaack placed wood logs into a steam traction engine at an annual vintage threshing bee.
The spectators were eager to see and record how Whitman County farmers harvested their crops in the 1920s when horses, steam and humans, not fossil fuels, powered equipment.
“It’s going to take 30 to 40 people and a couple dozen horses (all day) to get done what one guy on a combine could knock out (easily) before lunch,” he said.
The Labor Day event at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds was a demonstration, not a contest.
“The whole day is horses and steam and no electricity,” said Knaack, who works in a geology laboratory at Washington State University in Pullman.
All of the volunteers had specific roles. Knaack operated the steam traction engine. It was connected with a rubberized canvas belt to run the thresher that separated chaff from barley kernels, which fell from a spout into the bed of a vintage grain truck.
Teenagers used pitchforks to move the barley from a threshing table to a conveyor belt feeding the thresher.
The barley was hoisted onto the threshing table with a pulley attached to nets that were laid in wagon beds before they were filled.
The wagons, drawn by horses and mules, were loaded with barley cut by a header, pulled by mules working a 15 acre to 20 acre field on site.
The men and women driving the animal teams had a challenging job, said Eric Reiber, president of Palouse Empire Threshing Bee Association.
The drivers of the horse and mule teams pulling the wagons have to adjust to the header because it has to move at a specific speed or the grain will clog it.
“It takes practice,” Reiber said. “It takes a lot of teamwork.”
Not everything went smoothly, but that was something that Knaack and Reiber anticipated.
A rope tangled in the pulley that raised the net to transfer the barley from the wagons onto the threshing table.
Knaack watched for a little while, then hopped off the engine and climbed to the top of the net using tools like a crow bar and a mallet for the repair.
“We got stuff this old and when it gets used this rarely there’s bound to be some hiccups,” said Reiber, a rancher who raises Wagyu cattle.
Those issues surface even though the association meets regularly throughout the year to maintain the equipment, which is owned by the group.
Proceeds from the sale of the grain cover expenses such as having an annual mandatory inspection of the steam engine. The association also gets donations from businesses such as Whitgro that contributed the barley seed and Wilbur-Ellis, which sprayed it.
The threshing demonstration wasn’t the only reason people attended the event. Pieces of equipment from other generations of farming were on display.
At least one of them caught the attention of Gary Boozer, a 73 year-old from Kennewick who farms wheat near St. John.
“That was fancy when I was in highschool,” he said as he looked at rust orange International 403 combine parked on a hillside overlooking the bee.
A number of innovations made it upper end, such as its enclosed cab. More importantly, the combine could level four ways, a feature that made it especially efficient on the rolling, hilly terrain of the Palouse.
Looking at the combine made Boozer think of how agriculture has changed over the years.
Before cabs were standard, for example, individual farmers created creature comforts on their own.
He used to fashion awnings by welding together tubes and attaching canvas with ropes.
They provided shade “depending on how windy it was,” he said.
