Sky high Coug

A member of the Washington State University skydiving club showed some school pride during Homecoming weekend in Pullman. The photo was taken 13,000 feet above the Palouse by Heidi Branch.

A member of the Washington State University skydiving club showed some school pride during Homecoming weekend in Pullman. The photo was taken 13,000 feet above the Palouse by Heidi Branch.

Tags

Recommended for you