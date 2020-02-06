ABOVE: A student sleds to school at Lena Whitmore Elementary School during the Polar Walk on Wednesday in Moscow. The event was organized by Safe Routes to School.FAR LEFT: Lena Whitmore Elementary School students walk to schoolLEFT: A student pushes her bicycle to Lena Whitmore.Photos by Geoff Crimmins Daily News
Geoff Crimmins/Daily News
Students walk to school at Lena Whitmore Elementary School during the Polar Walk on Wednesday in Moscow. The event was organized by Safe Routes to School.
A student walks her bicycle to school at Lena Whitmore Elementary School during the Polar Walk on Wednesday in Moscow. The event was organized by Safe Routes to School.