Sleep scientist Dr. Horacio de la Iglesia will present new research on the effect of school start times on student health and performance 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Hecht Room at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
De la Iglesia is a professor of biology at the University of Washington, researching circadian rhythms’ effect on human and animal biology.
In 2017, Seattle delayed start times for high school and middle school.
De la Iglesia will present his findings on how students’ minds changed, and what later start times could do for parents, teachers, and students in Pullman.
The event is free. Seating is limited.