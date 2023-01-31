The cold temperatures to which local residents woke up Monday morning are already warming up, at least by winter standards.
Pullman’s low Monday was 7 degrees, and on the Idaho side of the Palouse in Moscow the low was 6 degrees, according to Greg Koch of the National Weather Service in Spokane.
According to the National Weather Service, clouds moving in from the west will help temperatures warm starting today, with lows in the single digits expected in higher elevations. Later in the week, the weather will reflect a typical February with temperatures in the low- to mid-40s.