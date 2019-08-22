The last two Moscow Chamber of Commerce executive directors aimed to make the chamber’s lobby more open, said Kendra Ewing, MCC events and communications coordinator. As a result, the extensive room has been the scene of more art exhibits and business gatherings and, thus, more exposure to the chamber and its members.
The Latah County Historical Society and the chamber will celebrate the opening of the newest lobby display — a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit called “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” — Friday at Friendship Square in Moscow.
A short presentation to introduce the exhibit starts at 5:15 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting in front of the chamber’s office at 411 S. Main St.
People can tour the exhibit for free through Oct. 4.
“We had this big, huge desk that kind of took up the entire space,” Ewing said of the lobby. “And so it’s really been an initiative for the last two directors (Gina Taruscio and currently Jenny Ford) to kind of clear it out, make it more open, and it has become more of like a gallery-type setting, which is a wonderful benefit to our members.”
Ewing said the lobby is much more inviting without the massive desk.
“(Taruscio) really cleared out the lobby space, but then since Jenny’s taken over, we’ve really started utilizing it and having events here and having those rotating art exhibits,” Ewing said.
While visitors and community business members are frequent chamber guests, Ewing said she hopes the Smithsonian exhibit will draw more community members into the chamber. And with a brand like Smithsonian, she expects that will be the case.
LCHS Executive Director Dulce Kersting-Lark said the exhibit will highlight significant changes, including demographics, that have affected rural communities in the last 100 years.
In 1900, about 40 percent of Americans lived in rural areas, according to the Museum on Main Street website. By 2010, less than 18 percent of the U.S. population lived in rural settings.
Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian and state humanities councils that bring traveling exhibitions and humanities programs to small-town America, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
Kersting-Lark said while the exhibit is national in scope, several of its themes are relevant to Latah County’s history, and the ones that are not as relevant are still critical to understanding American history.
In addition to the national exhibit, she said a series of then-and-now photos of Latah County communities are displayed on one of the walls in the chamber lobby. The series includes a present-day photo of the town and a roughly 100-year-old photo of the same part of town.
She said the Smithsonian exhibit focuses on innovative qualities of rural America.
“We really kind of connect with the land. We connect with our community and so we have this deep-seeded commitment to ensuring the success of our communities and we’re willing to innovate. We’re willing to help out neighbors and really try to reimagine what our communities might look like in the face of these changes.”
Moscow is the first stop of this year’s Idaho “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” tour. The exhibit will then make stops in Burley, Salmon, Lewiston, Rexburg and Nampa.
“How cool does it look that we have a Smithsonian exhibit in Moscow?” Kersting-Lark said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.