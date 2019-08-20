The Idaho Humanities Council and the Latah County Historical Society, in cooperation with the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, will offer the exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” on Friday through Oct. 4 at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow.

The exhibit explores how rural communities in America changed during the 20th century.

A celebration for the opening of the exhibit will be 5-7 p.m. Friday in Friendship Square on Main Street in Moscow. A short presentation will introduce the exhibit to the community, followed by a ribbon cutting in front of the Chamber of Commerce.

Light refreshments will be served, and live music will be provided by Ray Wallace.

The event is free.

