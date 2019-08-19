A Smithsonian traveling exhibit titled “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” will stop in Moscow on Friday at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce at 411 S. Main St., Moscow.
The exhibit is sponsored by the Latah County Historical Society, and is part of the Smithsonian’s “Museum on Main Street” program, developed to bring exhibitions to smaller communities that would not ordinarily have the opportunity to see them.
The exhibit runs through Oct. 4.
For more information online, visit idahohumanities.org.