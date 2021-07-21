Smoky well drilling

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsAn overcast of smoky clouds from ongoing northern Idaho fires fill the sky above Moscow as Brent Spennder, front, and Dustin Schaeffer, of Brett Uhlenkott Well Drilling, drill a residential well on top of Cameron Road on Tuesday afternoon.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

