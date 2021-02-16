A winter storm warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. today on the Palouse, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The warning, issued at about 1 p.m. Monday, indicated an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected, with up to 5 inches possible south of the Pullman-Moscow region.
Eight inches of snow was measured late Monday afternoon at one Moscow location.
Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey on Monday afternoon announced the closure of district schools today due to the snow and expected poor road conditions. Online instruction is expected to take place, however.
Other schools in Moscow — Moscow Charter School, Palouse Prairie Charter School and St. Mary’s Parish School — also canceled in-person classes, as did Latah County schools in Genesee, Deary and Bovill.
Pullman School District announced the cancellation of in-person classes later in the evening, while Garfield-Palouse and Tekoa schools announced two-hour delays to the start of school today.
The University of Idaho late Monday announced classes would be canceled today and nonessential offices on campus would be closed.
Updated school closures and delays can be found at dnews.com.
Jeff Cote, meteorologist at the NWS in Spokane, said the heavy snowfall is a result of cold air sweeping into the area from Canada and moisture from the west and northwest following it.
“This was a basic perfect combination to get the snow,” Cote said.
The winter storm warning called for slippery road conditions that could impact today’s morning commute.
The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of precipitation and 1 to 3 inches of snow possible today. A 60-percent chance of snow is forecasted tonight, bringing with it around an inch of snow.
No snow is predicted Wednesday but another round of snow is called for Thursday and then a chance of rain and snow is forecast Friday through the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be in the 30s with lows in the 20s this week.
The warning encouraged motorists to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.
