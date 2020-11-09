A fresh blanket of snow returned to the Palouse Sunday and it does not appear to be going anywhere.
The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny skies today and then a chance of snow every day for the rest of the week with rain mixed in at times. High temperatures will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s.
A hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS says snowfall will be light tonight into Tuesday morning. While accumulations are expected to be less than 1 or 2 inches, cold temperatures will allow snow to easily accumulate on roads above 1,500 feet and create a slick morning commute, the outlook said.