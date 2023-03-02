Those planning to travel around the Northwest will need to account for winter weather, at least through this weekend.
Heavy snow is expected to affect travel over mountain passes today through Friday, and light snow is forecast in the lowlands, according to a news release from the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Washington and Idaho mountain passes will have moderate snow today and Friday, with minor snow expected Saturday, according to the news release.
The Palouse will have snow and breezy conditions today and some snow and wind Friday. The Idaho panhandle will have minor snow today through Saturday. Areas like Lewiston and Pomeroy aren’t expected to receive snow.
Gusty winds are also in the forecast today on the Palouse and in the Blue Mountains. Winds from the west to southwest may reach 55 mph in the mountains, creating blowing snow and isolated tree damage. In the lowlands, sustained winds of 15-25 mph with 35-45 mph gusts are expected.