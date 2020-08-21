soaking up the power of the sun

Residents look at the SmartFlower solar array Aug. 11 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. The solar technology display was part of an event sponsored by Palouse River Homes, BCM Builders, Palouse River Development Co., Grazing Hills Alpaca Farm and the Latah County Fairgrounds. This photo was taken by Peter Roise.

Residents look at the SmartFlower solar array Aug. 11 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. The solar technology display was part of an event sponsored by Palouse River Homes, BCM Builders, Palouse River Development Co., Grazing Hills Alpaca Farm and the Latah County Fairgrounds. This photo was taken by Peter Roise.

Tags

Recommended for you