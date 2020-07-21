An Army soldier spent last week walking 117 miles through the rolling hills of the Palouse in honor of veterans, first responders and those who have died from suicide.
Carrying a military rucksack on his shoulders that weighed between 25 and 75 pounds, Master Sgt. Mitch Kriebel said the physical toll did not bother him when he remembered why he was walking.
“Your feet don’t hurt anymore,” he said “Your shoulders don’t hurt anymore.”
In 2019, Kriebel founded Ruck for the Fallen, a nonprofit that raises money for families of military members, veterans and first responders. It normally organizes rucking events across the country to honor those groups, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Kriebel from organizing an event this year.
So instead, he decided to start walking through the Palouse on his own, and anyone was welcome to come out and show their support.
When word spread, the public came out to cheer Kriebel on in the 15 cities he passed through in Whitman and Latah counties.
Kriebel said he saw smiles in the faces of those who showed up to support him.
“It brings morale up and it brings camaraderie,” he said.
Kriebel carried with him the American flag as well as the Thin Blue Line, Thin Red Line and the Thin Green Line to show support to police, firefighters and military members.
He stressed the flags, and his trek through the Palouse, have nothing to do with current events. Kriebel claimed he is not taking any type of political stance.
“I’m just a soldier walking in boots for my friends,” he said.
His friends include fellow military members who died at war overseas or at home because of suicide. Kriebel said he and his nonprofit are trying to raise awareness about suicide among first responders and veterans.
He said people often tell him they do not know how to talk to a veteran or first responder in their family who is struggling with mental health issues. He said Ruck for the Fallen includes mentors who can direct people to resources such as crisis hotlines for veterans, police and firefighters.
Kriebel said he was once in a similarly dark place before someone helped him. He does not want anyone else to be in the same position.
“Isolation is a demon and isolation is how we lose our heroes,” he said.
His journey through the Palouse ended Sunday when he walked from Garfield to Oakesdale. He called it a success and was grateful not only for the support from the public and first responders, but for the effect it had on him, personally.
“It was good for my soul,” he said. “It really helps me remember where I came from and what I fight for.”
Kriebel said he hopes to organize a local Ruck for the Fallen event in October if state rules allow him to. He said Ruck for the Fallen has grown to just less than 13,000 members.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached akuipers@dnews.com.