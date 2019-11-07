Latah County Commissioners approved solid waste fee increases of 3 percent to 5 percent for rural residential and commercial customers Wednesday during a regular commissioners meeting in Juliaetta.
The new fees will take effect Jan. 1 for those in unincorporated areas of the county.
Solid Waste Coordinator Amanda Bashaw said the increases are in response to Latah Sanitation Inc. hitting the county with a 2.7 percent increase for collection costs and the city of Moscow tagging the county with a 4.5 percent increase for disposal costs.
“I want the rural residents to know that the county is passing on a small fee increase based on the increases we’ve received,” Bashaw said.
She said if the commissioners had not raised the fees, then customers would experience a big fee increase down the road.
County Commissioner Dave McGraw said the increases are to cover costs — not generate profit.
“We try to keep the increases as low as possible,” he said.
Residential customers with 35-gallon carts will pay $246 in 2020, up $7.20 from 2019; those with 65-gallon carts will pay $303 next year, up $11.40 from this year; and 95-gallon cart owners will pay $366, up $16.80 from this year.
For commercial customers, those with 95-gallon roll carts will pay $405 in 2020, an increase of $9 from 2019; 1-yard container owners will pay $828, a $33 increase from this year; 2-yard container owners will pay $1,488, a $45 increase from 2019; 3-yard container owners will pay $2,136, a $48 increase from this year; 4-yard container owners will pay $2,880, a $96 increase from 2019; and 6-yard container owners will pay $4,110, a $120 increase from this year.
Annual payments received by March 1 will receive a $5 credit. A $10 late fee will be applied after the 15th of March, June, September and December for quarterly payments.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.