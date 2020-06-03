The Palouse Demands Justice solidarity vigil is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Friendship Square in downtown Moscow.
According to the event’s Facebook page, attendees can stand in solidarity with those protesting “racial, state-sanctioned police violence and white supremacy” in the wake of the murder of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Candles and literature will be available at the event along with lists of organizations and bail funds accepting donations. The post asks that attendees wear facemasks, bring water and keep safe distancing while standing together.