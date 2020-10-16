Some PSD students can go back to class

Whitman County Department of Public Health announced Thursday that it supports hybrid or in-person instruction for elementary age students in Pullman, one day after the Pullman School Board discussed the potential move at length.
Thursday’s announcement by the health department did not support hybrid or in-person classes for middle school and high school students in Pullman.
All other Whitman County schools are back in person for grades K-12, moves supported by the health department. In August, the Pullman School Board voted to begin the school year online in response to sharply rising infection rates in the county.
While Pullman has received some negative attention for local infection rates, many of those outbreaks were isolated to college students and residents of nursing homes. Pullman School District Superintendent Bob Maxwell said it makes sense for Pullman schools to devise strategies for a partial or full return to in-person instruction.
However, Maxwell warned, a recommendation from the health department, which happened Thursday, does not mean the district will shift toward in-person instruction right away.
Maxwell said he favors a slow transition period so Pullman schools can be adaptive to constantly changing circumstances.
“Right now we are serving preschoolers — our plan would be, if we received the recommendation, that elementary school kids could return as an example — we would plan to bring back K through 1 first,” Maxwell said Wednesday. “(We’d) get them settled in, practice those routines and safety protocols — then moving to grades 2-3 — and do a very similar transition.”
“I can’t emphasize enough, things can change overnight,” Maxwell said. “If the recommendation comes out, it doesn’t mean immediately the next day we’re going to open the schools.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.