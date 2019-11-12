The University of Idaho announced Monday that while temporary power was restored to its Teaching and Learning Center and some classes have returned to the building, other classes will not return to the building this semester.
In an update sent to faculty, staff and students, UI said while some classrooms have been reopened, power outlets are still offline. Any classes that were not moved back to the TLC on Monday will remain in their new location for the duration of the semester, the message states.
The facility and the adjoined Idaho Student Union Building have been closed for more than a week after the failure of a water filtration backwash system caused flooding in the basement and damaged electric infrastructure resulting in power loss to both buildings.
The ISUB remains closed and all activities that were scheduled for the building through the end of the semester have been relocated. According to the update, no new space requests will be filled this semester.
All staff that have been relocated will continue to work from improvised spaces in the Bruce M. Pitman Center and other campus locations.
An updated list of campus locations for the remainder of the semester is available at bit.ly/2Q3R4eK.