Whitman County employees and services will begin moving back into the newly renovated county courthouse building over the next several weeks, after a year of remote living.

The courthouse was closed to the public a year ago so contractors could have room to complete a series of renovations and upgrades.

The $9.7 million project included replacing the HVAC system, replacing and upgrading the courthouse elevator so it’s ADA compliant, removing asbestos from the ceilings, replacing lights and windows, replacing aged electrical cabling and adding metal paneling to the outside of the county jail.

