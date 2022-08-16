Whitman County employees and services will begin moving back into the newly renovated county courthouse building over the next several weeks, after a year of remote living.
The courthouse was closed to the public a year ago so contractors could have room to complete a series of renovations and upgrades.
The $9.7 million project included replacing the HVAC system, replacing and upgrading the courthouse elevator so it’s ADA compliant, removing asbestos from the ceilings, replacing lights and windows, replacing aged electrical cabling and adding metal paneling to the outside of the county jail.
County offices were dispersed to several different locations during construction, including the Public Service Building and the privately owned Warwick Building across the street. District Court operations relocated to the old Pullman City Hall.
The Whitman County commissioners briefly discussed the project during a Monday morning work session.
Administrative Services Director Jessica Jensema indicated that some county employees and services will begin moving back into the courthouse this week. Offices that serve the public, however, won’t start moving back in for at least a few weeks, while contractors complete last-minute work.
“I think most major offices will be back in the courthouse by the second week of September,” Jensema said.
The county began saving money for the project several years ago. About $4 million also came from federal stimulus funding. Taken together, that meant the county could pay for the project without asking voters to approve a bond or otherwise taking on debt.