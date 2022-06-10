Genesee Community Days is kicking off this weekend for its 60th annual celebration.
The festivities will include games, food, two parades and fireworks. Mary Bielenberg, treasurer of the Genesee Civic Association, says there’ll be something for everyone to do during the celebration on Saturday.
“It’s going to be a full day,” Bielenberg said. “There is literally something for everyone, especially in the area of games and races.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled for the last two years. The last Community Days was in 2019.
“We’re back after a two-years absence,” she said. “It’s definitely going to be bigger and better than ever.”
Bielenberg says people in Genesee, a small community nestled in the rolling hills about halfway between Lewiston and Moscow, are excited to have the celebration back for the 60th time.
“Everyone has been really supportive,” Bielenberg said. “We have gotten a lot of financial support from local businesses as well as individuals, and wonderful support from volunteers who just stepped up and said ‘Hey, tell me what to do.’ ”
During the event, a dozen class reunions will take place all day Saturday at the fire station. In the morning, a breakfast by the Genesee Knight of Columbus will also be hosted at the fire station from 6-9 a.m. with cost by donation.
The Ladies of St. Mary’s pie stand will be at the fire station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other activities in the morning include the 15th annual car show at the PNW Farmers Cooperative parking lot at 117 W. Chestnut St. and the 38th annual Cow Creek Run starting in front of P1FCU at 102 E. Walnut Ave.
A kiddie parade is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at East Walnut Street by the library and a main parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Walnut Street, west of Pine Street. Following lunch, games and other activities in the afternoon, there’ll be music in the park by Genesee residents Fiddle ’n’ Sticks from 7-10 p.m.
A fireworks display, sponsored by the city of Genesee, will take place at 10 p.m.
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.