Snoopy, Mickey Mouse and about 75 other stuffed animals filled the back seat and trunk of Wendy Blanchard’s car.
Now, the furry friends the 63-year-old Moscow resident acquired over the past three decades are in the hands of the Moscow Police Department.
When responding to a call or pulling over a driver, officers can choose to hand out the stuffed animals to distressed children on scene.
Blanchard, a retired Washington State University food services worker, said it was difficult getting rid of the animals, but it was time for others to enjoy them.
“I thought it was time to move on and make them available to somebody else that would get some good use out of them,” Blanchard said. “So I wanted to give back and this is a good way to give back, and it makes me feel good knowing that they’re going to help some small child.”
MPD Chief James Fry said the animals give officers the ability to break the ice with a child on scene and make them more relaxed. He said officers typically place them in the trunks of their patrol vehicles, in garbage bags to keep them clean.
Blanchard, who also volunteers at Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow and the Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village, said she has collected roughly 125 stuffed animals during her 29-year marriage to her husband, who has been the main provider of the animals.
Friday marked the second time Blanchard donated stuffed animals to the police department. She gifted 30 to 40 animals to the MPD three years ago.
Blanchard also donated a 40-inch Minnie Mouse and 40-inch Mickey Mouse stuffed animal Wednesday to the Moscow Public Library and will donate a 40-inch teddy bear to Gritman Medical Center for children to cuddle.
With the exception of the 40-inch animals, Blanchard said most of the stuffed animals are small dogs, bears and other animals and characters.
She said she will save about a dozen of the animals in case she and her husband decide to foster children again, which they’ve done in the past.
Blanchard, a 41-year resident of Moscow, said she is considering making the stuffed animal donations a yearly occurrence and hopes others dive into the giving spirit as well.
“Moscow’s been so good to my family, and so I thought this was a good way to give back, and it makes me feel really good,” she said.
