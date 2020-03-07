An unfortunate diagnosis would later lead to an unexpected blessing for a Whitman County family.
Tonight, at a fundraising event in Pullman for Boost Collaborative — a nonprofit that provides services for disabled children and adults — Miranda Kimmell and her husband Sam, will share the story of how their son, J.P., inspired her to start a new business selling pies.
J.P. has a genetic disorder called Malan syndrome, which causes intellectual and physical impairment. To help pay for medical expenses, Miranda Kimmell and her mother, Jill Moore, decided to bake and sell homemade pies to raise money.
Their success led them to transform their family operation into a full-fledged business. Named after her son, J.P. Pies sells and delivers baked goods in Whitman County. On Fridays in good weather, they sell pies from a trailer on Main Street in Colfax. Two of her most popular flavors are caramel apple pie and marionberry.
Miranda Kimmell said she and her mother had thought about starting a business before, but her son’s diagnosis provided the inspiration to set it in motion.
“We said, ‘Yeah, let’s do this. I think it’s meant to be,’ " Miranda Kimmell said.
With their kitchen located in a farmhouse on a gravel road between Endicott and LaCrosse, J.P. Pies has grown since its creation in 2016.
Thinking about the future, Miranda Kimmell said she hopes to one day sell pies out of a storefront in Colfax. She is also trying to sell breakfast products through a coffee shop in Pullman.
She will be in Pullman tonight to speak at the Boost Collaborative’s 13th Annual Night of Champions Dinner and Auction at the Schweitzer Event Center in Pullman.
Miranda Kimmell said it is an honor to speak at the Night of Champions Event tonight, and she is excited to share her son’s story. She and her husband are both passionate about talking about their son and raising awareness about disabilities, Kimmell said.
As for J.P. Pies, she said it would not have happened without the business’s loyal customers.
“We’re just really grateful for the community’s support,” she said.
