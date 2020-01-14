The Washington State University Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art will display the exhibit “Trimpin: Ambiente432” during gallery hours starting today in the Pavilion Gallery.
The exhibit features 12 motion-responsive resonator horns suspended from the ceiling. It explores sound-space continuum and how an architectural environment can coexist with a kinetic sound sculpture.
“Ambiente432” debuted at the inauguration of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art and has now entered the museum’s permanent collection.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Exhibitions at the museum are free.