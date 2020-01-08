1 Starfish, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to people and animals in La Gonave, Haiti, will have a Soups On! fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The event will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that leveled Haiti. Money from the event will benefit people in the village of Denye Mak on the island of La Gonave.
Soup is $10 a bowl, and attendees get to keep the bowl. Vegetarian and nonvegetarian soups will be served with bread.