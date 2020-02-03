The Jefferson, Sunnyside, Kamiak and Franklin Elementary School Parent Teacher Associations and the Pullman Education Foundation will host a spaghetti feed fundraiser 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview St., in Pullman.
Funds raised will support the Pullman School District Fifth Grade Camp.
The event will include a silent auction and raffle prizes. Dinner will be catered by South Fork Public House.
Discounted tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger, available at any Pullman School District elementary school. Tickets at the door will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children three and younger will be admitted free.