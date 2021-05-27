Spanish Pipedream Ranch

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsMarisa Barrett and her horse, Prince, practice jumping poles Wednesday afternoon at the Spanish Pipedream Ranch off Mountain View Road in Moscow while Grace Moore, 7, right, records a video on a phone and her mother, Laure Moore, the head coach of Washington State’s equestrian team, instructs Barrett.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Grace Moore, 7, right, records a video on a phone while her mother, Laure Moore, the head coach of Washington State’s equestrian team, center, instructs Marisa Barrett and her horse, Prince, front, as they practice jumping poles at the Spanish Pipedream Ranch off Mountain View Road in Moscow on Wednesday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you