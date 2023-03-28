MOSCOW — Starting her keynote speech with an interactive game of claims ranging from distorted audio clips, AI-generated photographs and infographics, Katie Sanders asked members of the audience what they were already thinking.

“Do you think you could be a fact-check reporter?” she said. “Do you have what it takes?”

Sanders, managing editor of the Pulitzer Prize-winning website PolitiFact, gave an informative keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s annual media ethics symposium at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on Monday, about the importance of finding the truth and fact-checking information in today’s digital age.

Recommended for you