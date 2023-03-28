MOSCOW — Starting her keynote speech with an interactive game of claims ranging from distorted audio clips, AI-generated photographs and infographics, Katie Sanders asked members of the audience what they were already thinking.
“Do you think you could be a fact-check reporter?” she said. “Do you have what it takes?”
Sanders, managing editor of the Pulitzer Prize-winning website PolitiFact, gave an informative keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s annual media ethics symposium at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on Monday, about the importance of finding the truth and fact-checking information in today’s digital age.
PolitiFact was first launched in 2007 as an election-year project of the Tampa Bay Times (then named the St. Petersburg Times), Florida’s largest daily newspaper, according to their website.
The use of a Truth-O-Meter, a meter that reflects the relative accuracy of a statement, challenges politicians through their statements and news judgment, and has been widely used through PolitiFact. Because of this, various countries were hooked on PolitiFact’s reporting, counting on the site for transparency and honesty.
In addition to talking about growing technologies of AI, ChatGPT and DeepFakes, Sanders’ speech served as a call to action for all individuals to take responsibility for their consumption of information and to actively combat the spread of false information.
Some of which has been started through conspiracy theories.
“These conspiracy theories popularized by elected leaders and pundits should be aggressively challenged with facts and evidence. Think of the consequences of lies we have seen in just the last couple of years,” said Sanders, who has been at PolitiFact for about 11 years. “Thousands of Trump supporters heeded his call of violence in an attempt of insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, all built on conspiracy theories about Trump being the real winner of the 2020 election.”
With other examples of vaccine theories, like catching effects of the vaccine from the person you are sleeping with, and the great “replacement” theory, a conspiracy theory that the white population is being replaced by immigrants, she mentions important questions a consumer and a journalist should ask when reading online sources.
“Who is making the claim? What do other sources say?” Sanders said. “Just because it’s long, just because it’s detailed does not make it more credible.”
Sanders gave additional tips and suggestions like staying up to date on media news and fact-checking, for all individuals.
As for aspiring journalists she proposed that they “work in the truth” by challenging assertions that aren’t based on facts.
Through her examples of current misinformation and her experience as a reporter, Sanders anticipated that her words and tips of handling the truths and fakes of the internet will diminish that worry.
“I hope you are feeling better now about the threat of misinformation that’s out there,” Sanders said. “If you don’t, please connect with me — it’s been a real pleasure to introduce you all to our work and hopefully help you stay more informed online.”