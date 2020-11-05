Speaker discusses Native wellness at UI event

Wellness is more than fostering personal and societal health. It also promotes and is reinforced by cultural practices — particularly for people of Native American descent, according to Dr. Hailey Wilson.
Wilson, a family physician and member of the Nez Perce tribe, discussed “Fostering Native Wellness” Wednesday in a virtual address hosted by the University of Idaho. The address marked the start of Native American Heritage Month at the UI.
Wilson said “wellness” is a multifaceted concept and promoting the different facets is an active process. Sometimes this means going for a run, eating healthy or spending time with family, she said. Other times it looks like taking a nap, eating good food or watching a movie. The point is it is an active choice to take action on behalf of one’s own wellbeing.
She said this often starts with finding “those areas of your life that you want to change and grow from.”
Wellness has external benefits that make it a good investment for companies and organizations, Wilson said. The benefits include improving productivity and reducing disease and health care costs among employees, which also saves the organizations money. She said one Harvard study found for every dollar invested into a wellness program, companies reduced their own healthcare costs by $3.27.
She said wellness is good for individuals as well and for similar reasons. She said people engaged in wellness practices will generally find themselves with higher self-esteem, better health and more productivity than they had before.
“You can essentially translate all of these benefits from the large scale to an individual level,” she said. “The more you focus on overall wellness and starting to make active choices towards living a healthy and fulfilling life, you too can reap those benefits.”
Discussing Native wellness specifically, Wilson connected wellness practices to the Native American medicine wheel, which resembles a circle divided into quarters tshe said represent the four realms of being — physical, emotional, spiritual and mental. She said these correspond with realms of wellness as well and can be supported in a number of ways.
Wilson said it is impossible to discuss Native American wellness without discussing a shared history of trauma caused by genocide, forced relocation and cultural erasure through generations. She noted the indigenous people of the United States continue to experience institutional racism in their day-to-day lives and the resource-poor reservations they were relocated to more than a generation ago are among the poorest areas in the country.
Despite these injustices, she said, Native American peoples have endured and sometimes thrived. In the face of a history that sought to strip them of their cultural identity, Wilson said participating in cultural practices can be a powerful way to promote all the realms of wellness.
“To see a young person out there jamming out to his favorite drum group in what might be a hand-me-down outfit is the best feeling in the world — it’s so uplifting,” she said. “Someone just dancing for the love of it and the feel of it, not for money … or recognition, but simply because it feels good — it’s good for the soul and it makes the elders and the ancestors smile. That is wellness.”
Wilson, who grew up in Lapwai and now practices full-spectrum family medicine in White River, Ariz., said part of her personal journey with wellness was overcoming a feeling that she didn’t belong. Even with support, good work ethic and strong grades, she still felt like an imposter when she attended college and those feelings intensified when she began attending medical school. She said many of the Native American students in her audience might be afflicted with similar feelings of inadequacy but told them not to be intimidated. She said in some ways, their voices are needed more urgently than most.
“This is a normal feeling. Just know that you belong here. You are needed in those circles, in those classes and at that table, your voice and your presence are important and necessary,” she said. “Part of your wellness journey needs to include finding that self-confidence and finding your place in those circles and making your voice heard.”
