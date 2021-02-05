Speaker: ‘The truth is based on facts and there has to be consequences for lies’

The past five years have been a turbulent and defining time for media organizations across the country and while many have made missteps in their reporting, NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik said journalists also have much to be proud of.
In his keynote address for the University of Idaho’s Oppenheimer Media Ethics Symposium on Thursday evening, Folkenflik discussed press in the U.S. during Donald Trump’s presidency and the media’s coverage of what has been an eventful half-decade by any metric.
Folkenflik said journalism organizations struggled with their coverage of the former president as far back as the presidential primaries in 2015. As a candidate, Folkenflik said, Trump was often able to keep news cameras oriented on him by virtue of being an unpredictable and controversial candidate, robbing the other 17 major Republican contenders of coveted air time.
Because the press often scrambled to cover anything Trump said or did, Folkenflik said it helped buoy him in the national consciousness. Folkenflik described this as “all peripheral vision” with no “depth perception” discerning what is and is not valuable coverage.
“I’m not saying that the media needed to rise up and prevent Donald Trump from emerging as the candidate or the president,” Folkenflik said. “I’m saying the Republican voters didn’t have the information they needed in a complete way to evaluate Trump vis-a-vis his opponents.”
Folkenflik said throughout his candidacy and ensuing presidency, Trump regularly attacked and jousted with the media. However, in its efforts to clap back, Folkenflik said there were times when the press “seemed as though they walked into the role of adversary.”
Folkenflik said this manifested as journalists acting out on social media or being perhaps too confrontational in their verbal sparring with the president and his administration.
“We have to understand, these are moments where the press’s very credibility and efforts are being challenged. It is a moment of high tension for us all,” Folkenflik said. “These are mortal people running newsrooms, doing the reporting and doing their best, even as they’re being publicly called out, even as they’re being trashed on public social media, sometimes being vilified sometimes in racist or horrific sexist ways.”
However, Folkenflik said diligent reporting provided much needed context surrounding the former president’s policies and business connections with foreign entities beyond the politics of the moment. He noted reporters around the country have risked injury and deadly disease covering massive, historic protest movements and a global pandemic.
In order to move forward with the times and build trust with a country that has become fatigued by the news cycle, Folkenflik stressed media organizations must emphasize transparency, or as he put it “What do we know, how do we know it, what don’t we know (and) what are we looking for the answers to?”
In a closing statement he referenced remarks made to him earlier that day by voting systems expert Eddie Perez.
“We have to prove our worth towards those who are hostile to the press, and we have to prove our worth towards those that profess to be sympathetic towards the press’s mission,” he said. “As Eddie Perez said … ‘the truth is based on facts and there has to be consequences for lies.’”
