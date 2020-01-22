The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts’ production of “This Random World” was one of three plays invited to the Region 7 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, which will take place in February in Fort Collins, Colo.
To raise money to restage the show at the festival, the department will host a special benefit performance of the production at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.
The play features a cast and crew of more than 30 UI students and community members, and displays a comedy of missed connections, coincidence and human foibles.
Admission will be by donation.
Tickets for the benefit performance can be reserved by calling (208) 885-6465, emailing theatre@uidaho.edu or at the door 60 minutes before curtain.