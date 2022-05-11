Spike ball

Nate Sanchez dives to keep the play alive during an intense match of spike ball Tuesday with his brother, Ethan, left, and friend Jack Landis, not pictured, at Indian Hills Park in Moscow. The trio mentioned they were home-schooled and recently started summer vacation. “It’s pretty awesome to hang out with friends when school’s out,” Ethan Sanchez said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you