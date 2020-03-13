Yarn Underground will have a Cabin Fever Spin In from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow.
The event will feature 18 vendors offering yarn, fiber, felted products, pottery, fiber related equipment, weaving and dye supplies, spinning wheels and other products.
The event will also include demonstrations in weaving, spinning, crochet and knitting, wet felting and needle felting.
A $2 donation will be accepted at the door to support kids knitting programs in the community.