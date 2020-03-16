Weavers, spinners and textiles enthusiasts from across the Pacific Northwest came together for the first Cabin Fever Spin In on Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. The event was hosted by Moscow-based knit shop, Yarn Underground
Organizer and owner of Yarn Underground, Shelley Stone, said the “cabin fever” portion of the event’s name refers to the time of the year as well as a different “spin in” event previously held in Coeur d’Alene by a group called the Log Cabin Guild. When the guild decided to halt its yearly event, Stone decided to provide an alternative.
When she first began planning the spin in, Stone said she had high hopes for attendance. However, she said as measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus became increasingly aggressive in recent weeks, those expectations were scaled back somewhat.
“I expected twice as many vendors and a whole bunch more people, but I will take what I can get,” Stone said, gesturing to the crowd numbering a few dozen at any given time of the day. “Honestly, we’re sitting on the cusp of shouldn’t have had it — I mean, on Monday things looked OK and then by Friday, I’m finding out my kids don’t go back to school at the end of spring break.”
Stone said even in times of crisis, fiber arts and the sense of community it provides serves as a “grounding factor” for those who belong to the world.
As if to confirm this, the mood was calm as attendees filtered past booths bearing braided lengths of dyed, raw wool, alpaca and other fibers. Others formed loose circles with spinning wheels, twisting the material onto spools for later use.
Seated behind a small wooden loom, Kathy Mattson, representing the Palouse Hills Weavers Guild, demonstrated a method of weaving scarves featuring angular, geometric patterns laid over a multihued base pattern.
As she explained how the loom works, Mattson insisted the process is “a little tedious” but not terribly difficult. However, in the course of her demonstration, it was clear she is no novice.
“I learned many years ago and then set it aside,” said Mattson said, adding it’s been maybe 10 years since she rediscovered her love of weaving. “That happens with a lot of people — that you’re too busy when you’re working or raising kids or whatever, so the demographic is (mostly) people that are a little older and retired and have more time for it.”
Mattson said understanding weaving and textiles from this perspective affords a new appreciation of clothing and everyday items like dish rags. She said there is a “tremendous amount of diversity” in patterns and weaves — some produce a sort of flat, uniform fabric, others create a thicker, corded, more rugged material while still others create a sort of waffle effect.
Mattson said the variety and versatility of products that can be made through weaving can help cut down on plastic waste. Noting fashion is responsible for a lot of pollution, she said she even uses natural, environmentally friendly dyes like cochineal to color her fibers.
While she only weaves, Mattson said more holistic practitioners raise their own sheep, spin their own yarn and dye and weave their own textiles.
Laurel Orthmeyer, owner of Blue Cloud Angoras from Helena, Mont., said she first began raising angora goats as a way to deal with weeds. Where she lives at the base of the Rocky Mountains, she said knapweed is a constant bother for residents but a delicacy to angora goats.
However, angora goats also produce mohair — a silky, lustrous, curly fiber whose kinked dimensions lend a unique texture to any textile woven from it. After learning to shear and spin the material, Orthmeyer said she found fiber arts to be an irresistible microcosm.
“It’s just fun playing with color and texture,” she said. “All my good friends are spread all over the Northwest, because you meet people at these gatherings and become good friends.”
Stone said she will consider hosting the Cabin Fever Spin In again next year but only if the Log Cabin Guild once more decline to hold their own event.
“It wasn’t my intention to step on toes or steal their thunder,” she said.
