Spoiled dog? You know one when you see one

In a recent survey of 2,000 people, about 60% of dog owners said they owned the most spoiled dogs in the United States.
About 67% also owned a herding breed. The most spoiled breeds were Australian shepherds, border collies, and Corgis.
Second in line were the bulldogs, Boston terriers, and Shiba Inus. The latter is an ancient Japanese breed that resembles a husky if it were a marshmallow toasted over a campfire.
Third in line for being pampered were the terrier breeds including Russell terriers, Scottish terriers and Staffordshire terriers.
The overwhelming majority (some 96%) agreed that they spoil their pets in a variety of ways. More than a third (37%) said they treat their dogs so well they’d switch lives with them for a day, no problem.
I have always envied dogs and cats for one big reason. Sleep. Not only do they sleep a lot, they can also seemingly fall asleep in a heartbeat. For me, this means a pet dog doesn’t have a care enough in the world that could possibly interrupt its sleep. Wow, how would that be?
When the survey group was asked what they would do on their switched lives day, 47% said they’d probably play all day, 42% said they’d sleep in until noon, and 37% said they’d sleep in unusual places where they would otherwise not be allowed to do so.
I understand the latter. Admiration is not a strong enough descriptor for Boston terriers I’ve owned that would come at a dead run whenever they heard bed linens being ruffled. One springy bounce and under the covers they would burrow until they were at our feet. Within seconds, there was that exhalation signifying sleep had arrived.
Despite the concerns of some, dogs that sleep completely under the covers do not get starved for oxygen. But they do get hot, sometimes very hot. The pooch will come out of the covers panting and drop near the head of the bed to cool off, thus starting a cycle.
It is easy to see why human sleep specialists will almost always ask patients early on in their initial interview if they have pets and do the pets sleep with them.
Pets can be incredible sleep disruptors and as a result sleep specialists do not recommend sleeping with pets. Reading on the issue confirms that many people with poor sleep hygiene (as it is called), simply need to get their pets out of their beds.
Back to the surveyed 2,000, which was commissioned by Solid Gold and conducted by OnePoll. The survey shows 80% said they treat and talk to their dogs as if they were humans. About 32% speak to their pets as if they were children, 18% like babies, and 18% said they talk to their pets as if they are adults.
Solid Goal is a pet food company in business since 1974 that claims to be the first developer of “holistic pet food.”
So just what does it mean to be “spoiled?” Maybe it is like when in 1963, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart was asked to describe his test for obscenity. He responded: “I know it when I see it.” I don’t know what a spoiled dog is but I know one when I see one.
Two-thirds of terrier owners say they spoil their dogs with extra treats throughout the day. Almost a third of all toy breed owners surveyed serve only the finest bottled or filtered water in their dogs’ bowls.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.