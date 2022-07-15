COLFAX — Whitman County Sheriff deputies arrested a 52-year-old Spokane man Thursday for suspicion of stealing a trailer from downtown Colfax with $3,500 worth of plywood.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, Brian Funk was booked into Whitman County Jail on two counts of felony theft. Funk has 13 prior felony convictions related to property crimes.
The owner of the trailer notified deputies when he saw it being pulled down the highway near Rosalia shortly after discovering it had been stolen. The owner followed the vehicle to a rest area on U.S. Highway 195. That is where deputies arrived and made contact with Funk.
Funk allegedly told deputies he “found” the trailer by the side of the road near a weigh station, but later admitted to taking the trailer from where it was parked in downtown Colfax.
Funk allegedly admitted he had seen the trailer and plywood several days earlier and came to Colfax from Spokane with the intent of taking the trailer and the wood to later sell.
The trailer and the plywood have a total value of more than $10,000.