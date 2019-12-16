A Spokane woman died in a one-vehicle rollover accident Sunday morning outside Deary, the second fatal crash over a weekend that saw several injury accidents around the region.
A news release from the Idaho State Police said Carol Carkuff, 74, was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on State Highway 9 when she lost control due to icy conditions. The Tahoe left the roadway on the southern embankment and rolled twice, ejecting her from the vehicle.
Ground ambulance transported Carkuff to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow where she later died, according to the news release. Next of kin has been notified, and an investigation into the crash is continuing. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Deary Ambulance assisted in the response to the accident.
In Whitman County, a two-vehicle accident Sunday night on State Highway 270 near the state line between Pullman and Moscow completely closed the roadway for several hours and sent an unspecified number of people to Pullman Regional Hospital.
The crash was reported at 6:12 p.m. and involved a Toyota Camry and a Toyota RAV4, according to preliminary information released by the Washington State Patrol. At least one person was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, according to a Whitcom dispatcher. The highway was still closed as of press time Sunday night. Icy road conditions are a suspected factor.
Another Saturday morning one-vehicle crash west of Troy sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.