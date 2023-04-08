A Spokane woman pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and a half pound of methamphetamine.

Nicole Simmons, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Arrested on Jan. 12, she was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and delivery of a controlled substance. Upon her guilty plea, Simmons is scheduled to be sentenced within a month.

The case began when deputies at the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a car prowling complaint in Oakesdale on Jan. 11. After reviewing video footage from a local business, police believed two vehicles were involved in the prowl. One of the cars had been allegedly reported stolen from a Palouse residence earlier that week.

