The objective of Moser Inc. is not to be the biggest hydronic floor heating company, but to be the best. The small family owned company was started in 1994 by Tom and Ardy Luttermoser in Spokane, Washington, with their efforts focused on hydronic services. Years later, the company has stayed true to its niche in hydronic services, keeping up to date on the latest advancements in the industry and striving to design perfect radiant floor heating and snow melt systems.
“We want to constantly improve our systems,” Cory Luttermoser, vice president of Moser Inc. for 18 years, said. “Our goal is to continually do better than what we did yesterday, and to bring comfort and efficiency into homes with our radiant heating and snow melt systems.”
Moser Inc. takes the process of turning the house into a home seriously, keeping it simple with the best quality materials, equipment and employees. The company strongly believes in not rushing the installation process, allowing projects to take as long as necessary to ensure they are providing comfortable and efficient systems with no problems down the road. “We don’t cut corners during installation,” Luttermoser said. “Since you can’t go back in and change things once concrete is poured, we do our projects right the first time.”
Part of doing their projects right the first time is listening to the varying needs of the customer and accommodating them. While Moser Inc. works in similar sized homes, each customer has different wants and needs, both of which are addressed early on in the design phase.
The company provides the same great quality of work in every project. They start each project with a basic design plan and keep the customers involved by discussing the “why” and “how” of the installation process. Since every home is unique, the company performs a heat loss calculation, which Luttermoser describes as the “foundation of a properly sized system.” To keep the system as efficient as possible, the company designs around a low water temperature and uses about 30% more PEX pipe than competitors in the area to assure an even temperature across the floor.
The established company has shown their extensive skillset, completing projects in both small and large buildings up to 40,000 square feet. The services they provide in larger homes can be intricate, sometimes taking several years to complete. For example, a 20,000 sq ft house they’re currently finishing contains every combination of heat Moser Inc. has to offer. Among these services hydronic heat through-out the home, domestic hot water and snow melt systems around the house and driveway. It is not uncommon for the company to do more than one service on a house, as seen in another project they recently completed that involved installing hydronic radiant heating in the home’s garage and a snow melt application with 30,000 feet of REHAU PEXa pipe.
it’s common for the company to install snow melt systems since Spokane is no stranger to regular snowfalls. “Snowmelts are installed more out of necessity than convenience,” Luttermoser said. “It’s all about being able to get where you need to go safely.” Snow melt systems are commonly applied to driveways and sidewalks outside of homes, allowing homeowners to get where they need to go with ease. While snow melt systems are mainly concerned with safety, they also preserve sidewalk and driveway surfaces since no rock salt or other chemicals need to be applied.
Having clear sidewalks and driveways without the hassle of shoveling or plowing is especially desirable for those who are older and may be more at risk for serious injuries from falling. Moser Inc. frequently works with those preparing to retire, whether they’re building a large dream home, downsizing or moving into a retirement neighborhood.
From simple projects such as installing boilers in smaller homes to more complex projects involving thousands of feet of PEXa pipe for in-floor heating, Moser Inc. provides high quality services that make Spokane homes more comfortable. “Our employees are dedicated to providing the best work and the best customer service to make your home comfortable,” Luttermoser said. “We stand behind our work and take pride in it.”
