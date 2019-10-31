Brian Mitchell and his wife spent 14 years living in Chicago apartments and condominiums, so opportunities to create haunted house experiences for trick-or-treaters were nonexistent.
That’s now changed. For the third straight year, the couple’s residence along Notting Hill Drive on the east side of Moscow will be decked out with strobe and black lights, spooky music and terrifying Halloween dummies for trick-or-treaters to enjoy while grabbing some candy.
“I always wanted to have the Halloween house,” said Mitchell, who has lived with his wife and 8-year-old son in Moscow for four years.
The director of development for the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics said the decorations were contained to his garage the first year before encroaching into his living room last year. This year, the entire garage and most of his living room are occupied by black plastic trash bags and spider webs covering the walls and ceilings, with skulls, dummies and other scary items situated throughout.
Mitchell said it took about 15 hours, 2,000 thumbtacks, three or four rolls of duct tape and $200 to set the scene this year.
He prefers using old, crinkled trash bags because they add character and said hanging the spider webs are the most difficult and longest part of the process.
Red and yellow strobe lights in the driveway illuminate the house, making it appear like it is on fire.
Trick-or-treaters enter the open garage where they will be greeted with black lights, a fog machine and scary noises, like lightning, in addition to the webs and scary creatures.
A couple terrifying clowns will greet people in the living room, along with clown laughter and a static television screen to name a few items. Trick-or-treaters can pick up some candy before exiting the way they entered.
Mitchell said he is calling this year’s display “Hell Garage 3: Clown Shoes,” to signify the third year of the haunted house and the clowns in the living room. “HG3: Clown Shoes” is spelled out in red paint near the entrance of the living room.
Mitchell said he and his son love the creative display, and even his wife supports his hobby.
“Halloween’s my jam,” he said.
While he loves setting up the haunted house, Mitchell said he does it for the trick-or-treaters, who last year told him they could not wait to see what would be in store this year.
Mitchell said he does not know anyone else in town who takes their Halloween display to this level and he plans to expand it next year so it is more visible from the street.
Visit bit.ly/2MZpb5B for a short clip of Mitchell’s haunted display last year.
