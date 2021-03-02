Former University of Idaho student-athlete Kelli Johnson will speak about how her time at the university prepared her for a career in sports broadcasting at 2 p.m. today during the Cup of Joe event on Zoom.
A 1998 UI graduate, Johnson grew up in Moscow and led the Bears to three straight state girls basketball championships before attending UI, where she started all 110 games of her career for the Vandals.
Johnson became a successful sports anchor and reporter, the past 17 years with NBC Sports. Most recently, she worked at NBC Sports Bay Area covering the Golden State Warriors and the past two years as a host of the San Francisco Giants pre and post-game shows.
Participate in the Zoom question and answer session by registering at this shortened web link: bit.ly/308Yu3X.