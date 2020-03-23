Spring farming

The coronavirus may be keeping much of America indoors, but a farmer’s work is never done. A farmer harrows a field near Sunshine Road, between Moscow and Pullman on Sunday morning.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Whitman County
- UI, Staben, Wiencek sued by former professor
- Five Moscow businesses to close or change business hours, format
- Pullman officials: Stay home
- UPDATE: Gun show in Moscow has been canceled
- Moscow businesses ask governor to take action
- WSU, UI urging students to stay home
- UPDATE: Health officials: Idaho now has 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Pullman officials: Stay home
- Moscow to have emergency meeting at 1 p.m. regarding COVID-19
Your guide to the best businesses in the region