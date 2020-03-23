Spring farming

The coronavirus may be keeping much of America indoors, but a farmer’s work is never done. A farmer harrows a field near Sunshine Road, between Moscow and Pullman Sunday morning.

 Kai Eiselein/Daily News

The coronavirus may be keeping much of America indoors, but a farmer’s work is never done. A farmer harrows a field near Sunshine Road, between Moscow and Pullman on Sunday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you