Spring put on hold a bit longer

William Horvath, 8, from left, and siblings, Gabriel, 1, and Grace, 6, sled down a snow-covered hill Wednesday at East City Park in Moscow. The older siblings had opposing views on the weather as William mentioned he liked the snow while Grace added she was ready for warmer days.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Area residents woke up to a familiar wintry sight Wednesday morning with a reminder that spring hasn’t officially arrived.

Pullman and Moscow had 1½ inches of snow, according to John Fox, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Spokane.

Temperatures will remain lower than average until Friday, staying around the single digits or teens for the region.

