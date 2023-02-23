Spring put on hold a bit longer

Area residents woke up to a familiar wintry sight Wednesday morning with a reminder that spring hasn’t officially arrived.
Pullman and Moscow had 1½ inches of snow, according to John Fox, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Spokane.
Temperatures will remain lower than average until Friday, staying around the single digits or teens for the region.
The average temperatures for Wednesday for the Palouse were a high of 45 degrees and a low of 30, according to the National Weather Service.
Although the temperatures are cold for today, it’s not close to breaking the low record for Feb. 23. The Palouse record set in 1894 was minus 3 degrees, which won’t see any competition from the forecasted low of 6 degrees today, Fox said.
Despite the drop in temperatures, a late February cold snap is actually common. Fox said the phenomenon happens every couple years. The region gets high temperatures in February and then dips below 20 degrees. This year, the change is caused by an arctic cold front moving through the area and a low pressure system from Canada is bringing down cold air.
The weather system also brought high winds in addition to snow and cold temperatures. Beginning Monday night, the area had several periods of windy conditions that will continue through this morning with wind gusts between 5-10 mph. Pullman reported wind gusts at 32 mph from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The wind chill also causes a drop in temperatures — for example, a 9 mph wind can cause a 15-degree drop in temperatures.
The wind came from two different weather systems. The first system Monday and Tuesday were from the southwest, but Wednesday’s and today’s wind comes from the arctic chill from the northeast, said Laurie Nisbet, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Spokane.
Although most of the time the wind in the region comes from a westerly direction, with an arctic weather system it’s not uncommon for the wind to come from the northeast, Nisbet said.