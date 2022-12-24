COLFAX — St. Ignatius Hospital, located in Colfax, received a grant to fund needed roof repairs at the historical site.
The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation gave the hospital the grant as part of its 2023 awards program, according to its website. The organization allocated 11 grants of as much as $2,000 as part of this program.
The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation is a Seattle-based nonprofit organization with the goal of preserving historic places in Washington and promoting communities, according to its website. The organization is Washington’s only statewide nonprofit working to preserve historic sites through education, stewardship and collaboration.