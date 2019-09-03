A St. John Hardware and Implement owner says the Moscow business will continue to operate as usual when Emsi starts construction next month on a four-story, 70,000-square-foot building on the St. John Hardware property just south of the Moscow Recycling Center.
Both businesses are on the move. St. John Hardware is expected to relocate to Whitman County next spring along the Washington-Idaho border, on what was the proposed site for the Hawkins shopping mall.
Scott Hennessey, one of the St. John Hardware owners, said the only difference customers will see in the meantime is the store will move its equipment from the corner of Jackson and C streets, where Emsi will be located, to a different location in order to make room for the software company’s construction.
St. John Hardware’s storefront is on the corner of A and Jackson streets, just south of Emsi’s proposed site.
“They have no plans right away for where our buildings are,” Hennessey said of Emsi, which is currently on Jackson Street across from Moscow’s Friendship Square. “We continue to inhabit those until we get relocated. So we’re business as usual for as long as it takes to build our new facility.”
Emsi Chief Financial Officer Timothy van den Broek said Emsi’s construction will be contained on the northern parcel just south of the recycling center and will not interrupt St. John Hardware’s operations.
“Emsi is committed to working with St. John’s to allow uninterrupted service to their customers while this is ongoing,” van den Broek said.
Hennessey said St. John’s construction is expected to start soon but a date has not been set. He said the goal is still to occupy the new facility in the spring.
Hennessey said his business has an arrangement to continue operating in its current location for essentially as long as it takes to build the new facility.
Emsi already purchased the property from St. John Hardware and the sale is expected to close Sept. 30, according to a Daily News story in July.
Emsi officials announced in July plans for a 60-foot facility expected to house as many as 500 employees.
Van den Broek said the original plan of starting construction in October and finishing in October 2020 is still the goal.
Meanwhile, the Whitman County Board of Adjustment last month approved St. John Hardware’s plan to build a retail showroom and separate tractor repair and maintenance facility along the border. The two new buildings will total about 30,000 square feet.
Sand Road Bucklers LLC acquired the 204-acre property last year. St. John Hardware intends to purchase a 10-acre parcel fronting the Pullman-Moscow Highway, immediately adjacent to the border.
