St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow will sponsor a pancake feast 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday in St. Mark’s Parish Hall in observance of a centuries-old pre-Lenten tradition.
The day before Ash Wednesday is known as Shrove Tuesday, a name derived from the Old English verb “to shrive,” which means to seek pardon or forgiveness. Shrove Tuesday was also when households in England typically used up their eggs, meat, butter and other fats in anticipation of Lenten abstinence. In France, the occasion became known as Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday.”
Volunteers from the congregation will prepare and serve pancakes, sausage, eggs, applesauce, juice and coffee.
The supper is open to members of the community. Donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the meal, but no one will be turned away.
St. Mark’s will offer services of Holy Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday to mark the beginning of the penitential season of Lent.
The church is located at 111 S. Jefferson St., across from Moscow Public Library.
For additional information, call (208) 882-2022. Handicapped access for the dinner is available through the Parish Hall door at the rear of the church.