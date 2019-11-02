St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow will observe All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day with special music at its 9:30 a.m. service Sunday and the church, located at 111 S. Jefferson St., across from the Moscow Public Library.
Singers will perform music reflecting bluegrass, Americana and county-gospel traditions under the direction and accompaniment of Melissa Parkhurst.
The Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti will preside at a celebration of Holy Eucharist and Baptism. A covered-dish brunch will follow the service.
The Christian holiday of All Saints’ Day falls on Nov. 1, followed by All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2. In the Episcopal Church, the feast day is usually observed on the first Sunday of November.
All are welcome at the service and meal.
For more information, contact the church at (208) 882-2022 or stmarkschurchmoscow.org.